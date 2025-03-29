Former Planned Parenthood Employee to Newsmax: 'There Is Trauma'

Former Planned Parenthood employee Mayra Rodriguez told Newsmax the feelings affecting everyone involved with an abortion are hard to overcome.

Rodriguez told "Saturday Agenda" the impact can only be described as "trauma." "There is trauma for women who had abortions. There's trauma for women who participate in working on abortion, doctors working on abortion. There's trauma."

The former employee and later director of a Planned Parenthood office said she is away from that difficult situation, now working with the organization And Then There Were None to offer aid and support to anyone dealing with the effects of abortions. "We strongly believe that if we guide them to do something better and they can find healing — you know, it's different when you had had an abortion and when you participate in the killing of millions of babies. The trauma is different. There is trauma."

Rodriguez described And Then There Were None as "an abortion worker ministry." The group's website said the organization is in place "To provide financial, emotional, spiritual, and legal support to anyone wishing to leave the abortion industry."

Rodriguez said it is happening, one life at a time. "So we're part of healing that process, you know, finding a better use of our lives and helping women to really fulfill and empower as mothers."

