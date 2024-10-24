Mayra Guillen to Newsmax: The Atlantic Stains My Sister

The Atlantic magazine used the name of Vanessa Guillen to "stain" Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump two weeks before the election, her sister told Newsmax on Thursday, but the collateral damage of the story also bashed the memory of the late Army specialist, Mayra Guillen said.

Mayra Guillen joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to discuss the damage inflicted on her and her family by Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, whose motives she can only assume were meant to hurt Trump with Latino voters.

"My best assumption right now is that the release of this story, not only filled with many lies, in this case, I feel like their motive was to use it again to stain the image that was painted of not only Vanessa, but of President Trump," Mayra Guillen said. "And with the elections around the corner, I assumed they thought that Latino voters were going to go ahead and take this as an insult, which I've seen that many of them have believed the article and the lies told. Which is unfortunate, and the reason why I'm clearing it up today, that it's nothing but lies."

Mayra Guillen was joined by family attorney Natalie Khawam, who said this week that Goldberg "outright LIED in HIS sensational story. More importantly, he used and exploited my clients, and Vanessa Guillen's murder … for cheap political gain."

Mayra Guillen said Goldberg contacted her in January for a story he said was meant to honor her sister Vanessa on the four-year anniversary of her death in April. However, the story was published this week, and Vanessa Guillen was nothing more than a cudgel to damage Trump, Mayra Guillen said, previously calling the story a "false smear."

"And I myself firsthand know this because the reporter lied to me from the very beginning, stating that the story was meant to be something very positive and emotional for us around Vanessa's name, and it had nothing to do with her name," Mayra Guillen told Schmitt.

"If you read the article, you'll be able to tell to what length it goes to, even using Hitler as a reference. I was just in shock when I saw it."

