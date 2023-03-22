Former AG Whitaker to Newsmax: Trump Case Flimsy

The possible indictment of former President Donald Trump for his connection to hush money paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels is going to start as a weak case and weaken further, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Saying the case is politically motivated, Whitaker and told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that "at the end of the day, an indictment is not anything other than the first step. There are going to be a lot of twist and turns. A lot of courts are going to hear the facts and the law," which Whitaker said will clearly show that this case should never have been brought this far.

Whitaker also said that the constitutionality of this case will be interesting, "because it does involve federal law to increase it to a felony in the first place."

Whitaker said the situation is unprecedented in U.S. history, and what we are "going to have to do is rely on our institutions, rely on the rule of law, rely on judges and juries in these cases to see the truth," emphasizing that "remember, reason and common sense always apply."

He said that any juror involved in this case will see that it's an attempt to prosecute a political opponent, adding that "this is a very difficult and dangerous moment in American history, and I hope we are strong enough to survive."

