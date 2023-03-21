×
Tags: donald trump | alvin bragg | indictment | manhattan | politics

Alina Habba to Newsmax: Trump Will Move Forward Unafraid, If Indicted

By    |   Tuesday, 21 March 2023 09:38 PM EDT

Alina Habba, attorney to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax that if the Manhattan District Attorney's Office indicts Trump on Wednesday, he will take it head on and move forward.

At the same time, when speaking to "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Tuesday, Habba said "a couple of things are gonna happen" if an arrest occurs in New York.

"Number one, I know my client. He's not afraid. [Trump] hasn't been afraid since 2015 ... He'll face the music, and he'll go through this the way anybody else would that has done nothing wrong," said Habba.

After that, Habba predicted that Trump "will get his team, go to trial, and be vindicated. And then [Manhattan DA] Alvin Bragg will be known as the DA that put politics above his office.

"And that is that. And quite honestly, Trump will probably win the 2024 election, as a result," added Habba.

Earlier in the Newsmax interview, Habba said that Michael Cohen, the suspected star witness of the Trump case, disgraced himself when attempting to tie the former president's name to himself, "in an effort to frankly sell books and make himself relevant."

Tuesday, 21 March 2023 09:38 PM
