×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: matthew whitaker | georgia | trump | indictment | rico

Matt Whitaker to Newsmax: Ga. Case Centers on 'Creative' RICO Use

By    |   Saturday, 19 August 2023 06:59 PM EDT

The "creative" use of Georgia's anti-racketeering law — generally applied to defendants in organized crime cases — against former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants will make people wonder whether they can question election results, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Saturday. 

"This is concerning on so many levels, but primarily the political speech and the political activities that this covers is going to make other people question whether they can investigate claims of voting irregularities and not be charged with a giant RICO conspiracy," Whitaker, who served under Trump, said on Newsmax's "The Count."

Whitaker said he agrees with Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz's contention on Newsmax that the Georgia case is an "act of creativity. It reads to me like an exam answer to a question in law school: How creative can we be?"

"I think one of the main things is the creativity," said Whitaker "[This is] a statute that certainly the Legislature intended to use against mob bosses and most recently gang leaders in violent street gangs."

The indictments lay out acts such as Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows making a phone call to get telephone numbers and "just so many 'overt acts' that are on their face benign."

But, Whitaker added he thinks Americans are "starting to see the pattern of these creative prosecutors, who are mostly in deep blue districts that have political ambitions and believe that they are going to save the republic from Donald Trump."

Such prosecutors are "social justice warriors," he added, and their actions are leading to a "politicization of our criminal justice system where these prosecutors are using it to punish their political enemies."

They also want to limit conservatives on free speech, including Trump. 

"The process in this case against Donald Trump is mostly the punishment," he said. "I mean, him having to prepare for four trials in the middle of a presidential campaign is nothing like we've ever seen. It's unprecedented in our country's history."

Meanwhile, there are Democrats like Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams who speak out about their losses but there are no repercussions, said Whitaker.

"But Donald Trump is a fighter, and that's why ... the American people are attracted to him because they know not only will he fight in these cases that are being brought against him by these left-wing prosecutors, but he's also going to fight for the American people," said Whitaker. "The world is looking for the United States to lead, and they want Donald Trump to come back and finish the business that he started."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has been a general assignment writer for Newsmax since 2011 covering news, media and politics. She has more than 35 years of experience in the news industry including editing, reporting, writing, and page design for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The "creative" use of Georgia's anti-racketeering law against former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants will make people wonder whether they can question election results, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Saturday.
matthew whitaker, georgia, trump, indictment, rico
474
2023-59-19
Saturday, 19 August 2023 06:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved