Pam Bondi to Newsmax: Ga. Trial Date 'Ultimate Election Interference'

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is "in way over her head" with the indictments against former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in Georgia, and her call for a trial to start on March 4, just one day before the "Super Tuesday" election, is the "ultimate election interference," former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, a Trump adviser, said Saturday on Newsmax.

"She's trying to prevent a former president and the front-runner by far and most likely, I believe, the next president, the 47th president, from participating in the election," Bondi told Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "It's truly ... remarkable and absurd, what she's doing."

Bondi also said it was "not a crime" but a matter of "free speech" for Trump and the others indicted to protest the election.

"It shouldn't even be in state court," she said. "It should be in federal court if they're ever going to prosecute him for something so ridiculous."

A trial date of March 4 also won't work because of the number of co-defendants and the size of the indictment in the Georgia elections case, said Bondi.

"No case in history with that many co-defendants and that amount of charges — and they're all facing pretty much up to life in prison, decades in prison — would ever go to trial before two years," Bondi added.

Bondi also slammed Willis for pursuing charges in Georgia against Trump when the state has serious issues with violent crime.

"In Fulton County, anywhere in Georgia, I'd be pretty upset that this is what she's taking her time as the elected district attorney to do," said Bondi, adding that racketeering charges, like those that Trump and the others in the case face, are "reserved for violent offenders, for drug kingpins or criminals who commit serious violent crimes."

"There are gang members running all over the state of Georgia, yet this is what she is doing," said Bondi. "If by some crazy chance she got a conviction, it will be appealed, and it will be overturned. But I don't think she's even going to get that far because I think there are going to be motions to dismiss."

She noted that former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has asked to move the case to federal court, and she anticipates that Trump will also ask for it to be moved, as they were federal officials at the time when the alleged offenses took place.

"I don't even think she has jurisdiction over this. I really don't," Bondi said.

Trump and the other co-defendants are to be arraigned this coming week in the Fulton County Jail, not the courthouse, and Bondi said that's because Willis "wants this to be a spectacle."

"She wants cameras in the courtroom, and you know in Georgia that defendants can appear via video for arraignment," said Bondi. "They can waive their appearance at the arrangement and have defense attorneys appear on their behalf ... nothing about this case is normal, and there should be no booking photo of him."

But Willis wants her "five minutes of fame," Bondi said.

She added that Willis is either "completely incompetent or she's a liar" when it comes to Trump's charges being placed on a county site before the grand jury handed up the indictments.

"It was totally set up," said Bondi. "She knew what the charges were going to be. They leaked it, and I mean it's ridiculous."

