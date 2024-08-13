Whitaker to Newsmax: Must 'End Weaponization' of DOJ

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Tuesday that if former President Donald Trump wins in November, he needs to "end the weaponization of the Department of Justice."

On Monday, Trump announced that he would be bringing a $100 million lawsuit against the federal government over the FBI's raid of his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022. Whitaker said that it was "very clear" that the federal government wanted to make a spectacle of the raid.

"The real bellwether test is whether or not they used the least intrusive means to obtain this evidence. And it's very clear from those of us that watched it, they did not," he said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"They could have easily obtained this information that they had asked for without raiding Mar-a-Lago."

Whitaker, who also serves as senior fellow at the Cornerstone Institute, said the cases brought by Attorney General Merrick Garland's DOJ "are falling apart" but that if Trump wins, the prosecutors who brought the cases will not be financially responsible.

"I don't think that they will individually have to pay this, but certainly the taxpayers are going to be on the hook if he's successful in this," he said. "We need to end the weaponization of the Department of Justice like we have seen under Merrick Garland."

