Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: We Are on the Precipice of Legal Chaos

Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Friday that in the wake of the conviction of former President Donald Trump, "we are on the precipice of complete and utter chaos in our legal system."

On Thursday, Trump was convicted of 34 counts of fraud related to the falsifying of business records to conceal payments made to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels.

Whitaker noted the Trump documents case in New York was about Judge Juan Merchan wanting to win and bending the rules. "It's a shame but you know we're going to have to fight harder than ever to try and restore this republic."

"If the president of the United States can't speak out and defend the Constitution and defend constitutional rights then we live in a banana republic," Whitaker said.

Former Trump Attorney Christina Bobb joined the conversation and encouraged Americans who aren't typically politically motivated to get involved. "If you're concerned with what you're seeing, get involved. Get involved in your state or local party. This is an all hands on deck moment," she said during an appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Bobb encouraged viewers to go to ProtecttheVote.com and for people to step up and volunteer. "Don't just sit and wring your hands watching the news. Absolutely get involved," she added.

