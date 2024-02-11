Whitaker to Newsmax: Biden, Trump Docs Cases 'Similar'

Former President Donald Trump's classified documents case is "much more similar" to the case investigated against President Joe Biden than the mainstream media suggests, and Americans know that is why the matter has been dropped against Biden, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said on Newsmax Sunday.

"Nobody was ever going to charge Joe Biden and so they had to find an explanation for that," Whitaker told Newsmax's "Sunday Report," while commenting on special counsel Robert Hur's report concluding that a jury would view Biden as an elderly man with memory problems rather than as a criminal defendant.

"It's very obvious that special counsel Hur and his team determined that you know this sympathetic defendant would be the best possible defense as to why they wouldn't bring these charges," said Whitaker. "I think it raises so many more questions, because obviously if it would have been brought in either Delaware or D.C., those would be very generous jury pools for Joe Biden and people on the left."

Most concerning, said Whitaker, is that Biden has not been charged with willful retention of documents while Trump is facing 30 counts "for the exact same behavior."

"To explain that away that [Biden's] an old man with bad memory, I think it really undermines our entire system of justice," he said. "No one is above the law, and there is equal protection under the law, and we should treat people the same, and in this case they didn't."

Biden would have a hard time explaining how, in 2017 when he wasn't vice president, "he realized he had these documents, these classified documents in his basement," said Whitaker. "He mentioned it to his biographer and he did nothing about it."

Meanwhile, calls are being made to invoke the 25th Amendment against Biden on grounds of competency, but Whitaker said he believes there is fear in the Cabinet that Vice President Kamala Harris is not up to taking on the presidency.

"If a Cabinet member feels that that needs to be put on the table, they need to have some serious discussions," he said.

