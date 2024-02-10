Trump: Biden 'Will Be Tried by the Ballot Box'; 'There'll Be No Revenge'

Seeking to turn down the weaponization of justice and politics — despite four indictments brought by his political rivals — former President Donald Trump vowed "no revenge" against President Joe Biden.

"What crooked Joe is doing to our border is a crime against this nation, but he will not get away with it," Trump told his Conway, South Carolina, rally Saturday, which aired lived and in its entirety on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 streaming platform. "He's not going to. We're not going to allow these horrible offenses to take place.

"He'll be tried by the ballot box. You know that? He's going to be tried in, by, and for the ballot box in November.

"I have to say that; otherwise, the fake news would say, 'Oh, he was very threatening.'"

Even though Biden was exonerated by special counsel Robert Hur this week on any charges stemming from the "willful retention" of classified documents and sharing of national security secrets, Trump said he is ready to bury the endless pursuits of political persecution.

"Biden's thugs are still trying to put me in jail on fake charges for crimes that they openly admit that crooked Joe did," Trump said. "He actually did these crimes.

"Now, I'm not looking for anything to happen to this guy. He wouldn't know the difference. I mean, I don't think he even knows the difference."

Despite Democrats and liberal media attempting to paint Trump as a vindictive presidential candidate, Trump said the persecution buck would stop with him.

"There'll be no revenge, no revenge," Trump said. "Does everybody agree? No revenge."

Still, Trump said, there is not "one shred of honesty or decency left in the radical left Democratic Party."

"But this is selective political persecution — not prosecution, persecution," Trump concluded.

Trump did return to a long running joke about Biden's onetime wish fight Trump – a call to violence that never bothered the leftist media.

"Remember when Biden used to say, 'Well, I'd like to take him behind the barn and punch him,'" Trump joked. "If he ever punched me, it wouldn't last long.

"That's one that wouldn't last. No, 1, 2, 3 seconds. I'd go like this," Trump added, letting out a puff of air. "That would be the end, and I wouldn't have to be violent.

"No, but when he said it, the fake news said, 'Oh, that's so that's so cute; that's so nice.'"

The treatment in the media is not equal, Trump concluded.

"He's threatening to hit the hell out of me, and they thought it was nice," he said. "Now if I said, 'I'd punch him in the face, he'd go down like a ton of lard' — remember that expression, ton of lard — they'd say, 'He's a fascist: It's terrible what he said.'"

