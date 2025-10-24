Matt Whitaker to Newsmax: 'Walls Are Closing in on Putin'

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker told Newsmax on Friday that increasing Western sanctions and allied military support are tightening the strategic noose around Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The European Union adopted its 19th package of sanctions against Russia this week, including a phased ban on liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Russia and new restrictions aimed at Russia’s banks, trade and crypto exchanges.

The EU noted the move was designed to hit key revenue streams for Russia’s war efforts. This marks one of the most significant steps yet in cutting Moscow’s economic lifeline.

Whitaker told “Wake Up America” that the U.S. is coordinating with its NATO allies to target Russia’s oil industry and cut off “the lifeblood of Putin’s war machine.”

He pointed to new sanctions on two major Russian oil companies and wider measures aimed at countries buying less Russian oil — pointing out shifts in China and India’s behavior.

Whitaker offered little hope of resumed U.S.-Russia talks if Moscow maintains “maximalist demands” for parts of Ukraine that it has not occupied.

“If the Russians are unwilling to move off their maximalist demands … I think there’s no reason to continue to talk,” he said.

Instead, Whitaker described the U.S. and NATO’s focus as “a frozen front line cease-fire in place and then both sides to negotiate, ultimately the enduring peace deal.”

The ambassador also highlighted the role of the U.S. and its allies in equipping Ukraine, noting that over two-thirds of NATO members are participating in supplying arms to Ukraine.