Whitaker to Newsmax: NATO Must Accelerate Spending in Putin Faceoff

NATO must accelerate defense spending and demonstrate strength to deter further aggression, because Russian President Vladimir Putin will not back down, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Vladimir Putin is going to continue if he senses weakness, and that's why I'm making sure here in Brussels that our allies invest as fast as they can at the speed of relevance in their own defenses," Whitaker told Newsmax's "Newsline."

Front-line allies Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are already spending close to 5% of GDP on defense, showing they're committed to keeping NATO strong, which will "ensure the peace," he added.

President Donald Trump's recent message that Ukraine can reclaim its borders and that NATO allies should shoot down Russian drones underscores U.S. resolve, the ambassador said.

"He's obviously trying to create the situation both through actions and words, but most importantly, actions to bring Vladimir Putin to the table to ultimately bring a peace deal," Whitaker said.

He highlighted the staggering battlefield toll, with about 1,000 soldiers dying each day, mostly Russian troops, while Russia has gained just 19% of Ukrainian territory.

Describing Russia's campaign as a "meat-grinder war," Whitaker said NATO unity is critical not only in military support but also in energy policy.

"I've had individual conversations with our allies that continue to buy Russian oil and gas," he said. "We're working with them to make sure that it isn't disruptive to their economy. But at the same time, they do what other NATO allies have done, like Slovakia and Poland, that have weaned themselves off of Russian oil and no longer pay for Putin's war machine."

He emphasized that NATO has already shown strength in responding to airspace violations.

"Whether it's shooting down the drones in Poland or escorting the fighter jets out of Estonian airspace, each and every time NATO has demonstrated capabilities, strength, and a willingness to do even more if necessary."

Turning to the Middle East, Whitaker said Hamas faces unified pressure from Arab nations alongside Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Hamas should see the writing on the wall, lay down their arms, let their people quit suffering in Gaza, and bring peace and stability together with prosperity long term to that region," he said.

