Ambassador to Newsmax: Iran Faces Trump's 'Red Line'

Matt Whitaker, U.S. ambassador to NATO, told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has drawn what he called "a very clear red line" against letting Iran obtain a nuclear weapon.

Trump warned in a social media post that a "massive Armada" was heading for Iran and that "the next attack will be far worse" than the last one.

On the new show "Ed Henry: The Big Take," Whitaker said Trump "speaks very clearly," adding that the president is signaling both maximum pressure and an opening to negotiate.

"At the same time, he's saying the ball is in your court, Iran, and [you] cannot possess a nuclear weapon," Whitaker said.

Whitaker added that Iran is "the state sponsor of terrorism, the one that has proxy groups all over the Middle East that have attacked and killed American soldiers," and said the United States "won't let it [Trump's red line] be crossed."

Trump posted the warning Wednesday on Truth Social: "A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose.

"It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela."

"Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.

"Hopefully, Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties."

"Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn't, and there was 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' a major destruction of Iran.

"The next attack will be far worse! Don't make that happen again. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Asked by Henry whether the United States was headed for an attack on Iran, Whitaker said, "Listen, the president has a lot of options.

"President Trump is going to be very well versed. ... He's got plenty of lawyers there at both at the Department of Justice and at the White House that will instruct him as to, you know, if there are limits to what he can and can't do as it relates to Iran."

Henry pressed Whitaker on the question of congressional authority, asking why Trump would not go to Congress for authorization before any attack.

Whitaker said, "The top line is that Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons."

"I know, you know, both houses of Congress completely agree with that. And so, you know, if he needed to or determined that he wanted to get a congressional declaration or permission, I think he could do that very easily," he said.

"President Trump, as commander in chief, you know, has a lot of options on the table," he added.

"But again, President Trump's not going to wait for meetings and for consultations. He's going to move out with what he thinks is necessary to protect the American people, to protect the homeland.

"And he will ensure the United States remains an unchallenged world superpower."

