Poll: Trump Base Backs Select Use of Force

A majority of voters who support President Donald Trump favor the use of military force against at least one foreign country, according to a new poll, signaling solid acceptance of an America First posture among his supporters.

The poll from Politico found that 65% of Trump voters support U.S. military action against at least one potential target, including Iran, Greenland, China, Colombia, Cuba, and Mexico.

Iran drew the strongest backing, with about half of Trump voters supporting military action there, rising to 61% among respondents who described themselves as "MAGA Republican" Trump supporters.

The findings suggest Trump supporters are aligning their views with the administration's expanded use of military power, which has included actions ranging from efforts against Venezuela's leadership to airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Trump's recent comments toward Iran reflect that posture. The president said Wednesday on Truth Social that a "massive Armada" was heading toward Iran to "rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence" if Tehran does not agree to nuclear negotiations, warning that a new attack would be "far worse" than prior strikes.

The poll shows limited resistance among his core supporters for military strikes.



"If you believe the Trump theory that our goal is to do everything we can to protect Americans, and that includes taking out bad people in certain places, then that's America First," said Amy Walter, national editor of the Cook Political Report.



Walter said Trump supporters appear to distinguish between targeted military actions and prolonged deployments similar to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"If he said tomorrow that we're going to send troops into the Middle East or we're going to put boots on the ground in Venezuela, that is one thing that would break the coalition apart," she said.

Democrats expressed far less support for military intervention. Only 18% of voters who backed former Vice President Kamala Harris for president supported military action against Iran, according to the poll conducted by Public First.

Support among Trump voters varied by which country or territory would be attacked. Only 21% supported military action against Greenland, while 32% backed intervention in Mexico, 30% in Colombia, and 28% in Cuba.

Trump has previously raised the possibility of military action in those countries, citing issues such as drug trafficking and regime change.

Walter said the strong backing among Republicans could complicate Democrats' efforts to make Trump's foreign policy a central issue in upcoming congressional elections.

The poll surveyed 2,093 U.S. adults from Jan. 16-19 and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.