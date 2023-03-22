Former AG Whitaker to Newsmax: Bragg's Trump Case a 'Slippery Slope'

Former U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker told Newsmax Wednesday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's potential criminal case against former President Donald Trump represents a "slippery slope" that will lead to further political prosecutions by both sides across the country.

"I think what's going to happen is we're going to go down this slippery slope where local prosecutors start to prosecute folks wearing the other team's jersey," Whitaker said on "The Chris Salcedo Show" Wednesday. "Conservative prosecutors in conservative jurisdictions are going to go after Democrat-leaning politicians for 'stretch cases.'"

Whitaker said that the criminal case Bragg is trying to make in New York against the former president is such a "stretch case."

"They have to jump over so many hurdles to ever even get it to trial," he said. "It seems like they just want to file the charges to get the hit in and drive-by media to get their videos and their mug shots, but I think it's going to be very challenging for our republic to sustain itself."

Whitaker said he wanted to know where the "statesmen" on both sides of the aisle are now to speak out against this kind of "political targeting" for prosecutions.

He said that the current criminal investigations into Trump, including Bragg's in New York, Special Counsel Jack Smith's in Washington, D.C., and one in Atlanta, Georgia, dealing with the 2020 election, are taking place because the left wants to stop Trump from winning in 2024.

"It just seems like we're watching something where everyone's trying to trip up the Trump 2024 campaign," he said. "I hope Trump's lawyers are up for the fight. I know that the president is, but I hope he's got people around him that are willing to do whatever it takes to win these cases and to make sure that the truth gets out."

