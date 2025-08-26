Matt Tuttle to Newsmax: Ethereum Poised for Record High

Ethereum recently approached a record high of just over $4,900, supported by inflows from digital asset Treasury companies, exchange-traded funds, and broader bullish sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, and "all systems are clear for Ethereum to break through $5,000," Matt Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management, told Newsmax, Tuesday.

"Ethereum was getting crushed earlier in the year, but really the past couple of months it's been the real story when it comes to crypto," Tuttle said on Newsmax's "National Report." "It almost got to $5,000 the other day. All the cryptos have sold off over the past couple of days, so it didn't quite get there. But it looks like all systems are clear for Ethereum to break through $5,000."

The cryptocurrency's market capitalization is nearing $600 billion, with year-to-date gains approaching 40%. By comparison, bitcoin, the largest digital asset, is up about 20% this year.

Tuttle said the momentum has been reflected in ETF flows and institutional activity.

"You're definitely seeing a lot more interest in Ethereum, with money flowing into the ETF, money flowing into the digital asset Treasury companies that are backed by Ethereum. So I do think that Ethereum is something that ought to be in your portfolio along with Bitcoin," he said.

On the role of corporate treasury strategies, Tuttle said many companies are trying to replicate the approach of MicroStrategy, led by CEO Michael Saylor, who recently disclosed the firm had purchased an additional 3,081 bitcoin, bringing its holdings above 630,000.

"There's about 250 of these companies right now, and everyone's trying to be the next Michael Saylor, and you can't blame them," Tuttle explained. "The guy's a billionaire, and their business model is pretty simple. Borrow money, buy bitcoin, rinse, repeat."

According to him, such strategies are extending beyond bitcoin.

"You've got a bunch of these companies that are doing it with bitcoin, Ether, Solana. You're going to continue to see things happen in that marketplace," he said.

While that creates opportunities, Tuttle cautioned about the risks.

"A great majority of them are going to end up at zero," he said. "It is something that you can add to your portfolio a little bit. But certainly, on the crypto side especially, if you don't have a level of sophistication, I'd be looking at the bitcoin and the ether ETFs and digital asset treasury companies as more of, hey, this is the money I'm going to take some real risk with."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com