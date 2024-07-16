Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Vance Very Popular With CPAC

The naming of Ohio GOP Sen. J.D. Vance as Donald Trump's running mate will be popular among members of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"As far as the CPAC community is concerned, J.D. Vance was elected the most popular or the most supported senator in our most recent conference in February," Schlapp, chair of CPAC and the American Conservative Union, told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "He is like their guy, and he's been standing up for all the issues they care about."

Schlapp, speaking from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, said he noticed the mainstream media is trying to play up differences Vance once had with Trump since Vance was named the former president's running mate.

Vance spoke out against Trump in 2016 but has since become one of his biggest supporters after seeing the success of his policies.

"It's interesting, some people in the left-wing media are trying to create almost like a division between Vance and Trump, which is ironic," Schlapp said, "because everybody who knows J.D. Vance knows there's no sunlight between Donald Trump and J.D. Vance on policy, which is, I think, one of the reasons he was picked."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com