Delegate Reaction to Trump's VP Pick: 'We Love J.D.!'

Once Donald Trump announced his choice of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his vice-presidential running mate Monday afternoon, delegates to the Republican National Convention responded immediately — almost all of them with approval, but some questioning his views on abortion and Ukraine.

"A great choice — wonderful," Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa., told Newsmax. The Lancaster County lawmaker specifically pointed to Vance's hard-scrabble background brought to life in his bestselling book "Hillbilly Elegy" and said the vice-presidential candidate would "speak to people in hollowed-out communities throughout America."

Smucker's view of Vance was seconded by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who said, "President Trump's selection of J.D. Vance means he has a running mate who is consistent with the former president's vision of America. He will help President Trump carry states with strong blue-collar votes such as Michigan and Pennsylvania and, of course, Ohio."

Van Mobley, president of the board of trustees for the village of Thiensville, Wisconsin, and one of Donald Trump's earliest supporters in the Badger State, said that "Vance is a good pick because he's from the Upper Midwest and can discuss issues such as how to save the manufacturing industry and a trade policy that protects American jobs."

Still others cited the Ohioan's youth — he is the youngest candidate on a national ticket since Richard Nixon, who was also 39 when chosen as Dwight Eisenhower's running mate in 1952 — as a "plus" for the Trump ticket. State Rep. Mike Jones of York, Pennsylvania, said that "while my personal choice for a running mate was Dr. Ben Carson, J.D. will provide the ticket with youth, and an excellent life story."

Vance is also the first U.S. Marine Corps veteran ever to be on a national party ticket, having served as a combat correspondent in Iraq and been discharged as a corporal. A convert to the Catholic faith since 2019, Vance is only the third Roman Catholic on a Republican ticket. And as a few wags in Milwaukee pointed out, the bearded Vance is the first candidate on any national party to have any facial hair since the mustachioed Thomas E. Dewey was Republican nominee for president in 1948.

But there were other Republicans in Milwaukee who were critical of Vance's selection. Several pro-life activists complained about Vance's position opposing a federal ban on abortion and saying the issue should be left to the states — the same position that Trump takes.

Perhaps more controversial with many conventioneers was Vance's vigorous opposition to U.S. aid to Ukraine. One Republican U.S. House Member who requested anonymity and is a strong supporter of aiding Ukraine said flatly: "This isn't a time for isolationists at the highest levels of office."

Pennsylvania's Smucker, noting that he voted for the supplemental package that contained military aide to Ukraine that was vigorously opposed by Vance, said "what is far more important is that we bring [the Russo-Ukraine War] to a conclusion. That begins with electing Donald Trump president again."

The surprise nature of Vance's selection left several at the convention unable to respond immediately. But those who followed the Buckeye State solon generally liked his selection and were anxious to watch him on televised debates with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Rubbing his hands and grinning, former Ingham County (Lansing, Michigan) state Sen. Norm Shinkle said: "He can talk on his feet! Bring on Kamala! I can't wait!"