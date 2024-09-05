WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: matt schlapp | kamala harris | ban | x | first amendment | brazil | supreme court

Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Harris Would Try to Ban X If Elected

Thursday, 05 September 2024 10:23 PM EDT

If Vice President Kamala Harris were to become president, she would likely try to outlaw free speech platforms such as Elon Musk's X, American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Thursday.

"But if she were to become the president, she is going to use her Department of Justice to basically do to Elon Musk what this rogue Supreme Court justice has done in Brazil, which is criminalize X in the country of Brazil," Schlapp told "Prime News."

Schlapp noted that the same Supreme Court justice who banned X in Brazil also has jailed thousands of supporters of the former president, Jair Bolsonaro, and journalists who wrote in support of Bolsonaro.

"That's the banana republic stuff that America never was to be. She's running for president on saying she is going to shut down the First Amendment," Schlapp said.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

Thursday, 05 September 2024 10:23 PM
