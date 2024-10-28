Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Democrats' Hatred Unprecedented

The hatred by Democrats toward former President Donald Trump is unprecedented, CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Monday.

"Their level of hatred and their rhetoric, we've never seen before in the history of our country," Schlapp said on "Newsline." "They like to accuse Trump of what they're guilty of. If you're somebody in this country that believes in the Constitution, you believe in the Second Amendment, the right to have firearms, you believe in the First Amendment, you should be able to say what you want in places like Twitter.

"If you believe in the right to life, if you believe in just the idea that you should be allowed to practice your faith fully, they consider you a radical."

Schlapp said what he saw at Trump's rally Sunday at Madison Square Garden was patriotic Americans who disagree with communism. Schlapp said Democrats are starting to realize Vice President Kamala Harris is a weak candidate.

"She doesn't she doesn't have authenticity, except if she talks about abortion. It's the only thing she feels passionate about," Schlapp said. "She's a copycat of Trump. 'No taxes on tips. I'll finish the wall.' I mean, the insanity of her. It's like she's a puppet with a ventriloquist."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com