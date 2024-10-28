WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: matt schlapp | donald trump | kamala harris | rally

Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Democrats' Hatred Unprecedented

By    |   Monday, 28 October 2024 02:10 PM EDT

The hatred by Democrats toward former President Donald Trump is unprecedented, CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Monday.

"Their level of hatred and their rhetoric, we've never seen before in the history of our country," Schlapp said on "Newsline." "They like to accuse Trump of what they're guilty of. If you're somebody in this country that believes in the Constitution, you believe in the Second Amendment, the right to have firearms, you believe in the First Amendment, you should be able to say what you want in places like Twitter.

"If you believe in the right to life, if you believe in just the idea that you should be allowed to practice your faith fully, they consider you a radical."

Schlapp said what he saw at Trump's rally Sunday at Madison Square Garden was patriotic Americans who disagree with communism. Schlapp said Democrats are starting to realize Vice President Kamala Harris is a weak candidate.

"She doesn't she doesn't have authenticity, except if she talks about abortion. It's the only thing she feels passionate about," Schlapp said. "She's a copycat of Trump. 'No taxes on tips. I'll finish the wall.' I mean, the insanity of her. It's like she's a puppet with a ventriloquist."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The hatred by Democrats toward former President Donald Trump is unprecedented, CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Monday.
matt schlapp, donald trump, kamala harris, rally
254
2024-10-28
Monday, 28 October 2024 02:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved