Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Trump, Harris Debate Would Be 'Intergalactic'

Former President Donald Trump "will wipe the floor with" Vice President Kamala Harris if and when the two presidential hopefuls debate, CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Wednesday.

At a rally in Atlanta on Tuesday, Harris, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee, challenged the Republican nominee to debate "because as the saying goes, if you've got something to say, say it to my face."

Schlapp, appearing on "Newsline," said Harris will be sorry she demanded a debate.

"They couldn't be different people, more different in every way, and I think it's going to be intergalactic when these two actually get a chance to talk," Schlapp said. "I think Donald Trump has been very measured.

"And if he sticks on these issues like the border, like stopping the woke insanity, restoring the idea that the American people should love their country and not train our kids to hate our country — if he sticks to those themes, I think he's going to wipe the floor with her."

Schlapp said Harris' penchant to be controlling will hurt her in a debate.

"It looks smart for her side now to be kind of baiting Donald Trump on a debate, but then you get to the other side of that, which is they get this all resolved. They most likely agree to a debate, and she's got to debate Donald Trump," Schlapp said.

"And here's the problem for Kamala Harris is she hasn't done a great job when she's had to be spontaneous. She's reading off those teleprompters at these couple of rallies that she had where it looks like a lot of paid people are showing up and leaving early, which never happens in a Trump rally."

Schlapp warned Republicans "this could be a very tight race. And nobody should take this for a win for granted."

"We all like to kind of chuckle at Joe Biden's poor performances, but that's now in the rearview mirror. There's a new candidate here, and the race essentially is reset," Schlapp said.

"The good news for Donald Trump and for all those who love America is that the issues that will dominate this race benefit Donald Trump, because they can compare. Donald Trump's both a challenger and an incumbent. That's never happened before. And he gets the best of both worlds. We want those Trump policies. And Kamala Harris owns all these terrible decisions made by Joe Biden and herself as vice president.”

