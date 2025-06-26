Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: No Tax Cuts, No GOP Right to Govern

Republicans who oppose President Donald Trump's signature tax legislation will face political consequences, and the GOP does not deserve to govern if it fails to pass the bill, Matt Schlapp, chair of the Conservative Political Action Conference, told Newsmax on Thursday.

"If the Republicans cannot pass the Trump tax cuts, they don't deserve power," Schlapp told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Republican leaders in the Senate are working to advance a sweeping bill that aims to solidify the president's second-term economic agenda.

Last month, the House narrowly passed its version of the bill, which includes permanent extensions of Trump's first-term tax cuts, an elimination of taxes on tipped income, increased defense spending, and border security measures.

The bill, which the White House has branded "One, Big, Beautiful Bill," must be reconciled with a Senate version before returning to the House for final passage.

Trump hosted what the White House called "One, Big, Beautiful Event" on Thursday to build momentum for the legislation, appearing in the East Room with working-class Americans, including farmers, tradespeople, and service workers.

"This is the ultimate codification of our agenda to — very simply, a phrase that's been used pretty well by me over the past 10 years — make America great again," Trump said during the event.

However, as the Senate faces a self-imposed July 4 deadline, Republican unity is being put to the test, as some lawmakers remain skeptical of the bill's fiscal impact, while others raise procedural or ideological concerns.

Schlapp said dissenting Republicans could face significant political fallout, pointing to the case of Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who voted against the House version of the bill.

"Well, Thomas Massie ... is finding out what it's like. He voted against the House version," Schlapp said. "And it broke today that there's $1 million of television ads coming against him sponsored by the Trump super PAC.

"I think what President Trump and his team are trying to signal is: If you're a Republican — not just the Democrats — but if you're a Republican, and you're going to go against this signature legislation, there's going to be consequences."

Asked whether any Republicans in the Senate would vote against the measure, Schlapp predicted the bill would pass with just enough support.

"I think it's going to be like the last round," he said. "They'll have just enough to pass the bill in both chambers."

He encouraged robust negotiations between the House and Senate, saying Trump should assert his leadership in the final stages.

"There will be a House version and Senate version," Schlapp said. "We used to have conferences in this town all the time. They ought to have one. But I think JD Vance should show up at the conference. He's the president of the Senate, and the White House can determine how this bill comes out."

