WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: matt schlapp | aoc | coconut tree | munich | donald trump | joe biden | china

Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: AOC Sounds Like She Fell Out of Coconut Tree

By    |   Friday, 13 February 2026 07:57 PM EST

Conservative Political Action Conference Chair Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Friday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., embarrassed herself on the world stage when speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

At the conference, Ocasio-Cortez connected income inequality with the rise of authoritarianism.

When asked if the United States would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion she said, "You know, I think that this, such a, you know, I think that this is… this is, of course, very longstanding policy," while frequently stammering.

"She sounds like she fell out of a coconut tree," Schlapp quipped on "Ed Henry The Big Take."

"I listen to her answer on Taiwan, and that really makes the regime in Beijing just shudder to hear AOC not even say one thing that she would do if they invaded Taiwan," Schlapp added.

"It shows you how scary it is to think about these radicalized socialist Dems being in power," Schlapp continued.

Schlapp said while Ocasio-Cortez talks about income inequality, middle-class incomes have always gone up under President Donald Trump and his policies.

"Under [former President] Joe Biden, they always go down, and even the poor get poorer," Schlapp said. "Under Joe Biden, the rich got richer."

"Under Donald Trump, everyone else moves up," Schlapp added.

Pollster Jim McLaughlin noted Ocasio-Cortez did not get a positive response at the conference.

"She thought she was there with a bunch of anti-Trump folks," McLaughlin said. "What happened was the Europeans are seeing that or seeing her, and they're saying, 'Look, she's not ready for prime time.'"

McLaughlin said people in Europe and Asia love how successful Trump has been.

"He stopped eight foreign wars," McLaughlin said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Conservative Political Action Conference Chair Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Friday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., embarrassed herself on the world stage when speaking at the Munich Security Conference.
matt schlapp, aoc, coconut tree, munich, donald trump, joe biden, china, taiwan
417
2026-57-13
Friday, 13 February 2026 07:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved