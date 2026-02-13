Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: AOC Sounds Like She Fell Out of Coconut Tree

Conservative Political Action Conference Chair Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Friday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., embarrassed herself on the world stage when speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

At the conference, Ocasio-Cortez connected income inequality with the rise of authoritarianism.

When asked if the United States would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion she said, "You know, I think that this, such a, you know, I think that this is… this is, of course, very longstanding policy," while frequently stammering.

"She sounds like she fell out of a coconut tree," Schlapp quipped on "Ed Henry The Big Take."

"I listen to her answer on Taiwan, and that really makes the regime in Beijing just shudder to hear AOC not even say one thing that she would do if they invaded Taiwan," Schlapp added.

"It shows you how scary it is to think about these radicalized socialist Dems being in power," Schlapp continued.

Schlapp said while Ocasio-Cortez talks about income inequality, middle-class incomes have always gone up under President Donald Trump and his policies.

"Under [former President] Joe Biden, they always go down, and even the poor get poorer," Schlapp said. "Under Joe Biden, the rich got richer."

"Under Donald Trump, everyone else moves up," Schlapp added.

Pollster Jim McLaughlin noted Ocasio-Cortez did not get a positive response at the conference.

"She thought she was there with a bunch of anti-Trump folks," McLaughlin said. "What happened was the Europeans are seeing that or seeing her, and they're saying, 'Look, she's not ready for prime time.'"

McLaughlin said people in Europe and Asia love how successful Trump has been.

"He stopped eight foreign wars," McLaughlin said.

