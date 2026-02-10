AOC Blasts Jake Paul Over Comments on Bad Bunny

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., pushed back against comments by Jake Paul that challenged musician Bad Bunny's U.S. citizenship following the Super Bowl halftime show.

The exchange unfolded on social media the day after the Super Bowl.

Paul posted on X that he would deliberately stop watching the halftime broadcast, describing the performer as a "fake American citizen" who "publicly hates America."

On Monday, Ocasio-Cortez responded directly to his remarks on X, writing, "A 'fake American citizen?'"

"Didn't you MOVE to Puerto Rico to avoid paying your taxes while kids across America go hungry?" she continued. "Meanwhile Benito actually funds low income kids' access to arts and sports programs, while you defund them."

Ocasio-Cortez added, "Of course you're mad. He makes you look small."

After drawing criticism for his post, Paul issued a clarification later Monday morning.

"To clarify: I wasn't calling anyone a 'fake citizen' because they're from Puerto Rico," he wrote. "I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico … But if you're publicly criticizing ICE who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I'm going to speak on it."

He followed up with a post that contrasted with his earlier comments.

"Guys i love bad bunny idk what happened on my twitter last night ?? wtf."

Paul, a professional boxer, also runs the Boxing Bullies charity, which has renovated 24 gyms in the United States and promotes access to boxing programs for children.

Bad Bunny has previously voiced concerns about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In an interview with i-D published in September, Bad Bunny addressed speculation about the absence of U.S. tour dates.

He said there "were many reasons why" he did not schedule shows in the country, adding that "none of them were out of hate."

He cited safety concerns, stating, "There was the issue of like, f***ing ICE could be outside [my concert]" and said the matter caused significant worry among his team.

One week before the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny again referenced ICE while accepting a Grammy Award for his album "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos."

"Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say ICE out!" he said from the stage.

He continued, "We're not savages, we're not animals, we are not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans."

"The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love."