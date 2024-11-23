Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: DOJ Needs Cleanup Top to Bottom

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax Saturday that the Department of Justice needs to be cleaned up from top to bottom.

Special counsel "Jack Smith needs to go — his entire team," Biggs told "Saturday Report." "And DOJ needs to really be cleaned up right from the very top.

"And anybody who doesn't think that hasn't been watching what's been going on for the last eight years and ... actually before. I mean, the exoneration of Hillary Clinton right on down to the faux Russian hoax — all of these things have been done to attack a political enemy.

"And it's time to clean them up," he said.

Biggs said he was not surprised former Rep. Matt Gaetz removed his name from consideration for attorney general and praised President-elect Donald Trump's next pick, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"I personally said that Matt Gaetz is not going to be the AG. A good friend. I think he's a great lawyer. I think he would have done a super job. I believe that Pam Bondi is going to do a nice job as well," Biggs said.

