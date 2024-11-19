Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Senate Must Respect the People's Will

The election showed an overwhelming mandate for new leadership in the United States, Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday, and the Senate needs to respect the will of the people and confirm President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks.

Responding to reporting that Trump is unwilling to sacrifice former Rep. Matt Gaetz's nomination for attorney general, Van Duyne told "The Chris Salcedo Show" she thinks "there's a mandate" from the American people.

"Now, he has an opportunity to be able to surround himself — put in his Cabinet — people that he trusts, people that share his vision for the country, which obviously, the majority of Americans do," Van Duyne said of Trump.

"So does he have an ability to be able to do that? Absolutely. And he should."

Noting that the Senate must approve Trump's nominees, Van Duyne said she is "not going to second guess the senators and how they're going to vote."

But she said she would suggest they give Trump "a fair share" and "stop listening to the legacy media, which has already proven time and time again that they are willing to lie to the American people."

"They have their own agenda," she added.

