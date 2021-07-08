Pa. Sen. Mastriano to Newsmax: Put Petty Differences Aside, Investigate 2020 Election

Pennsylvania GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano on Thursday announced that he would try to initiate a review of the 2020 presidential election and 2021 primaries in the key battleground state, telling Newsmax people need to put their ''petty differences'' aside and get to the bottom of any questions people in his district have about the process.

''I’m already reading about my governor and my attorney general and their comments. It’s right out of the playbook in Arizona. It’s the same old, tired old chestnuts,'' he said during an appearance on ''American Agenda.''

''This is about finding out what happened without any bias, it’s a scientific approach. I’m looking at both Republican and Democrat counties so there’s not a slant either way. I’m asking people to put aside their petty differences for a change.

"We really do need to get together on this here. More people than not have concerns in Pennsylvania about the elections so let’s get to the bottom of it. Answer those questions.''

Mastriano, an ally of former President Donald Trump, said he was undertaking the review as chair of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee. The three counties being targeted — Philadelphia, Tioga and York — have until July 31 to respond to his request for all ballots cast in the 2020 election and ''all ballot production, processing, and tabulation equipment'' along with various ''forensic images'' of computer equipment and logs of databases.''

Mastriano is also asking for information on grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit that received an influx of funds from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to provide money to cash-strapped local elections offices across the U.S.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who is also considering a gubernatorial run, said his office would step in to defend counties that did not comply.

''Right now this information is being requested voluntarily but should subpoenas be issued, you can expect our office to do everything to protect the Commonwealth, its voters and the free, fair election that was held in Pennsylvania,'' he said in a statement.

''This 'audit' could risk decertifying the counties’ voting machines, costing county taxpayers’ millions of dollars,'' he added.

Mastriano told Newsmax his friends on the left ''join this cause, here."

''This is a chance for you to come out and prove us wrong. This is a fantastic opportunity for you.''

