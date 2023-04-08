×
Rep. Rose to Newsmax: Don't 'Jump to Conclusions' on Mass Shootings

By    |   Saturday, 08 April 2023 03:47 PM EDT

Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., told Newsmax that lawmakers shouldn't start implementing solutions that don't address the problems leading to the mass shootings.

Speaking on "Wake up America" in the aftermath of the deadly school shooting that took place at a Christian elementary school in Tennessee, Rose said, "In the days to come, I do think it's very important that we look at and understand the facts behind any time there's a mass killing event, that we understand what led to that before we jump to conclusions and start implementing solutions that may not actually address problems."

Rose's comments follow after Vice President Kamala Harris met Friday with two Tennessee state representatives who were expelled from the state Capitol after protesting for more gun control.

"I would say about the decision that the General Assembly in Tennessee made to expel these two members is that ... they have to maintain decorum in the assembly," Rose said. "They're sent there to represent the people of all the state. And when two of their members decide to take matters into their own hands and break that kind of common understanding of decorum, then it's up to the General Assembly to decide how to deal with that."

