Rep. Mary Miller to Newsmax: Don't Rework Title IX for Transgender Athletes

Rep. Mary Miller, one of 28 House Republicans calling on the NCAA to bar transgender athletes from competing in women's sports, spoke out against a proposed Title IX ruling on gender.

"Title IX was established to give our girls and women opportunities in athletics and now they're trying to reinterpret sex as being gender identity," the Illinois Republican told Newsmax's "National Report." "We see this as the end of girls athletics and opportunities for our girls to get scholarships — also for our girls to have safe spaces in their locker rooms and showers."

Under the proposed ruling, Title IX would be rewritten to ban "discrimination on the basis of sex [that] includes discrimination on the basis of sex stereotypes, sex-related characteristics (including intersex traits), pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation, and gender identity."

The Biden administration is "on the wrong side of the public" by pushing for the changes, according to Miller.

"They're on the wrong side of science, and they're on the wrong side of scripture," Miller said. "I heard Joe Biden trying to quote scripture recently, and I would recommend that he goes back to Genesis where it says that we are created in the image of God, male and female."

Miller added she does not know why Democrats are "so obsessed with pushing this," as "the American people do not want this. They are on the wrong side."

Miller continued: "They are going to lose in a large way in the next election, and this is one of the reasons. We want our girls and women to have athletic opportunities, and we want them to be safe."

Girls are "going to learn a hard lesson" if rules allow transgender athletes to participate in female sports, according to Miller.

"They're going to learn young in life that elections have consequences," Miller said. "Our country in a way has fallen asleep, but we're becoming awake, not woke, and our young people need to see that politics is everyday life."

And even though many people believe politics is "theoretical," it often determines issues that affect people in everyday life, "like our athletic opportunities for our girls, or the ability to protect, for girls to be safe in their private spaces, or for children to get a good education," Miller said.

But Democrats are "obsessed with pushing this radical ideology in early elementary schools also," Miller said. "There are two problems with it: We don't want our children to be highly sexualized at a young age, and the second problem is that they're taking time away from the core subjects to push this garbage."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here