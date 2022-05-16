Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: SCOTUS Marshal 'Very Close' to Finding Leaker

Democrats are continuing to use the leaked Roe v. Wade draft document to politicize the midterm elections, but the Supreme Court's marshal is probably "very close to knowing" who leaked the information earlier this month, Sen. Marsha Blackburn said on Newsmax on Monday.

"They probably already have a very good idea because the controls are so tight around the court and the machinery computers, the printers, so I believe that they're zeroing in on this and they're probably going to be very certain and have this tied down before we know anything publicly," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Blackburn said the leaker "must have been a Democrat activist."

"If it was a conservative justice working for one of those six [conservative] justices, we already would have known who it was," said Blackburn. "They are also playing politics and, I think, trying to protect whoever it was, but the marshal of the court is investigating this."

The document, which indicates the court will vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, is being played up by Democrats in the midterm primaries and as a way to push to pack the court, said Blackburn, adding that the leak is being used as a reason to push federal legislation on abortion.

"Last week they tried this bill that would have put late-term abortion on the books for every state in the country," she said. "They said they were codifying Roe v. Wade, but they were not. They were going beyond that, so this is all part of their plan."

Blackburn also discussed the national baby formula shortage and said the Biden administration should use former President Donald Trump's example of "Operation Warp Speed" to spark production.

"They knew there was an issue in the fall, and they went ahead and shut down the Abbott plant in Michigan," Blackburn said. "The FDA has not been willing to reopen that plant … the government is not allowing the formula from the U.K. and the EU to come into the U.S. and that would also help."

A new NBC News poll put Biden's approval rating at 39%, while reporting that the economy remains the top issue for most voters. Blackburn agreed that's a major concern she's hearing.

"People are concerned about the economy, about inflation, the price at the pump and at the grocery store," said Blackburn. "They're concerned about crime in the streets, the open border. They want their communities and their kids safe."

