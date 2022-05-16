×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pete ricketts | nebraska | abortion | roe v. wade | protect

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska Will 'Do More to Protect Preborn Babies' If Roe Overturned

nebraska gov pete ricketts speaks during a news conference
Nebraska GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts (Kenneth Ferriera/AP)

By    |   Monday, 16 May 2022 10:43 AM

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts told CNN's "State of the Union" that he will call for a special session in his state's legislature to "do more to protect preborn babies."

The Republican governor made clear that he thought there should be no exceptions for abortions in the cases of rape and incest, saying that "those are babies, too" when asked if the state of Nebraska should require a young girl who was raped to carry that pregnancy to term.

Ricketts stressed that "Nebraska is a pro-life state. I believe life begins at conception. So, if Roe vs. Wade, which was a horrible constitutional decision, gets overturned by the Supreme Court, which we're hopeful of, here in Nebraska, we're going to take further steps to protect those preborn babies."

Ricketts said he would call on Nebraska state House Speaker Mike Hilgers, a fellow Republican, to go into a special session "to protect preborn babies."

When asked if that special session's purpose would be to ban abortion in Nebraska, Ricketts said "we will have to wait and see what that decision is before we can take further steps, but that would certainly be my intention."

The Hill noted that if the landmark 1973 Roe decision is overturned, more than 20 states already have mechanisms in place that would ban abortions.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts told CNN's "State of the Union" that he will call for a special session in his state's legislature to "do more to protect preborn babies."
pete ricketts, nebraska, abortion, roe v. wade, protect
225
2022-43-16
Monday, 16 May 2022 10:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved