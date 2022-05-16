Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska Will 'Do More to Protect Preborn Babies' If Roe Overturned

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts told CNN's "State of the Union" that he will call for a special session in his state's legislature to "do more to protect preborn babies."

The Republican governor made clear that he thought there should be no exceptions for abortions in the cases of rape and incest, saying that "those are babies, too" when asked if the state of Nebraska should require a young girl who was raped to carry that pregnancy to term.

Ricketts stressed that "Nebraska is a pro-life state. I believe life begins at conception. So, if Roe vs. Wade, which was a horrible constitutional decision, gets overturned by the Supreme Court, which we're hopeful of, here in Nebraska, we're going to take further steps to protect those preborn babies."

Ricketts said he would call on Nebraska state House Speaker Mike Hilgers, a fellow Republican, to go into a special session "to protect preborn babies."

When asked if that special session's purpose would be to ban abortion in Nebraska, Ricketts said "we will have to wait and see what that decision is before we can take further steps, but that would certainly be my intention."

The Hill noted that if the landmark 1973 Roe decision is overturned, more than 20 states already have mechanisms in place that would ban abortions.