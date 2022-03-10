Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Continue Weapons, Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine

Sen. Marsha Blackburn on Thursday insisted that the United States continue the movement of lethal weaponry into Ukraine, including getting fighter jets and drones that will allow them the ability to defend themselves against Russia, but told Newsmax that humanitarian aid is also important.

"We know that there are so many groups, many of our churches, many of our organizations, the Red Cross, that are diligently working at getting aid into Poland," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

Her call for continued humanitarian aid comes as outrage grows over a Russian airstrike on a Mariupol maternity hospital and as emergency workers are trying to get medical supplies and food into Ukraine's cities while efforts continue to evacuate people.

"These photos are devastating, and I know that everyone just has praise for the Ukrainian people as they are very bravely fighting this," said Blackburn.

Blackburn also reiterated her call for an "Operation Warp Speed"-type operation to work on the issues of American energy as gas prices continue to climb.

She said President Joe Biden should have already been focusing on energy independence, knowing that the United States had been importing oil from Russia.

"He should challenge our federal agencies and the energy sector to come together," said Blackburn.

The United States should also make sure it's not buying oil and gas from adversaries like Venezuela or Iran, she added.

"These adversaries that do not wish us well; there's no reason that we should be spending our money buying oil and gas from them when we have reserves that would carry this country for decades and decades," she said.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here