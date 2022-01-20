Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Biden Sending 'Feckless' Message on Ukraine to Russia

President Joe Biden, by making comments about Russia and Ukraine that later had to be clarified by his press office, sent a message to the nation's adversaries that he is "feckless" and will not take action if there is an invasion, Sen. Marsha Blackburn said on Newsmax Thursday.

"That press conference yesterday was astounding on a lot of different levels, but the comment about Russia is basally inviting Putin to go on in, and basically saying, If you go into the Donbas, we're not going to do anything about that," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"I thought it was astounding. Everyone knows that [Vladimir] Putin is intent on the old Soviet Union, and he is trying to move forward with that."

But Biden is sending the message to the nation's allies that says, "Hey, man, don't count on me. We're not going to be there," said Blackburn. "It is dangerous for us when he gets out here and makes these types of comments."

During his press conference, Biden suggested there could be a lower cost for a ''minor incursion'' by Russia in Ukraine, as opposed to a full-scale attack, but later, White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued a response that the U.S. response to any aggression would be "decisive, reciprocal, and united.''

Meanwhile, the Senate vote rejecting Democrats' call to change the filibuster, essentially stopping the party's voting legislation, was "very significant" considering the decision of Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to back the Republican side of the issue.

"They agreed that you ought not to blow up the Senate and blow up the rules of the Senate in order to blow up the courts, blow up the rule of law and everything else that they are wanting to tear apart and put in place their socialist agenda," said Blackburn.

She added that many progressive pushes are happening on Capitol Hill because Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., fears a primary challenge by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for his Senate seat.

"Bear in mind that we as conservatives, as Republicans here in D.C., have to win every vote every day," said Blackburn.

"The Democrats only have to win once, and with one vote, what they're planning to do is pack the court, make D.C. a state, and change a lot of the way our daily lives work … they want a socialist government and this is their goal.

"They know they have a very narrow window to achieve it, so they are doubling down on a lot of bad policy, and we're going to have to keep at it to stop it from taking place."

