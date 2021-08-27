Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: 'Deep Disappointment' Politics in Play With Afghanistan

It has been a "deep disappointment" seeing politics coming into play with the Afghanistan withdrawal, Sen. Marsha Blackburn said during an appearance on Newsmax Friday.

"We were watching the president decide he was going to do a certain date because he wanted to have this over and done with," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "There is a saying that the boots win the war and the suits lose the war, and sometimes I think that is what you see happen on decisions."

Meanwhile, Congress shouldn't have to take control of the military, said Blackburn.

"Our military should not need 535 commanders-in-chief, but what they do need is a commander-in-chief who is responsible, who is going to make decisions and then has a plan," said Blackburn. "You know, it is leadership when you say I have a plan, this is how we're going to get everybody home safely. This is how we're going to win this is how we will be able to right wrongs."

However, the world, as well as U.S. allies and the nation's partners in Afghanistan are seeing "weakness" in President Joe Biden because of how he's handled the withdrawal from Afghanistan, said Blackburn.

"You know old saying on (Harry) Truman's desk, the buck stops here? It didn't," said Blackburn. "That's what we got from Joe Biden."

Blackburn on Thursday, after the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport, tweeted that Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gov. Mark Milley should resign or face impeachment.

But when asked if she realizes that if Biden and Harris are gone, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be the president, Blackburn said that Congress should "send a message" that the elected representatives of the co-equal branch of government will not stand by and see the military and Americans in Afghanistan put in har's way.

Blackburn said her office has been working "feverishly" to get Americans and eligible Afghanis out of Afghanistan.

"We want to make certain that we keep our promises to those SIV's (people with Special Immigrant Visas), who have worked with our embassy, that have been drivers, have been intel sources have been our eyes and ears on the ground," said Blackburn. "They wanted their shot at freedom...we said if something goes wrong, we will take care of you. We will provide you an exit, and it is important that we keep our word because the world is watching."