Rep. Stutzman to Newsmax: Indiana District Welcomes Golden Dome Involvement

Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., told Newsmax on Wednesday he supports President Donald Trump's decision to move forward with the Golden Dome, especially since it will be built in his district.

Trump announced Tuesday the concept he wants for his future Golden Dome missile defense program — a multilayered $175 billion system that for the first time will put U.S. weapons in space.

"It's super exciting for us in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to have a part of the Golden Dome being built," Stutzman said on "National Report." "We were out for a ribbon-cutting a couple of weeks ago and saw the technology being built out on the floor. It's really where technology and manufacturing are meeting right in northeast Indiana. There's a lot of manufacturing in Indiana. This means more jobs."

Stutzman said Indiana being a part of the Golden Dome shows the patriotic culture that exists in his state,

"We love our military, we love supporting the country," Stutzman said. "And to be able to be part of this new technology that's going to protect not only the United States, but allies around the world specifically, making sure that we protect ourselves from China is really an exciting project. And excited that President Trump announced it yesterday."

Stutzman said he believes an investment in the Golden Dome makes sense, knowing the damage one missile could cost.

"It's spread out over 20 years," Stutzman said. "One rocket alone could be trillions of dollars of damage here in the United States. So the investment is critical. China building up their missile capability is truly concerning. I'm excited that President Trump is doing this. We could actually shoot the rockets from space to stop any sort of intercontinental ballistic missile."

The space-based weapons envisioned for Golden Dome "represent new and emerging requirements for missions that have never before been accomplished by military space organizations," Gen. Chance Saltzman, head of the U.S. Space Force, told lawmakers at a hearing Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

