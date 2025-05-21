WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | u.s. golden dome

China 'Seriously Concerned' Over Golden Dome Defense System

Wednesday, 21 May 2025 06:44 AM EDT

China is "seriously concerned" about the U.S. Golden Dome missile defense shield project and urged Washington to abandon its development a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had selected a design for the $175-billion project and named a Space Force general to head the ambitious program aimed at blocking threats from China and Russia.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, when asked about the project at a regular press conference, said it carries "strong offensive implications" and heightens the risks of the militarisation of outer space and an arms race.

"The United States, in pursuing a 'U.S.-first' policy, is obsessed with seeking absolute security for itself. This violates the principle that the security of all countries should not be compromised and undermines global strategic balance and stability. China is seriously concerned about this," Mao said.

She urged Washington to abandon the development of the system as soon as possible and take actions to enhance trust among major powers. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
China is "seriously concerned" about the U.S. Golden Dome missile defense shield project and urged Washington to abandon its development a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had selected a design for the $175-billion...
china, u.s. golden dome
165
2025-44-21
Wednesday, 21 May 2025 06:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved