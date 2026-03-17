Rep. Stutzman to Newsmax: Europe 'So Disappointing' for Inaction Against Iran

Rep. Marlin Stutzman on Tuesday blasted European allies for what he described as a weak response to the war with Iran, saying on Newsmax that the United States must be prepared to move forward regardless of international support.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Bianca Across the Nation," the Indiana Republican said, "It is so disappointing to watch Europe and their response to the situation with Iran. We have known Iran to be the leading state sponsor of terrorism for 40 years."

Stutzman pushed back on claims that recent U.S. military actions represent a new conflict, instead framing the situation as the culmination of decades of tensions with Tehran.

"This is not a new war — this is the end of a war that's been going on for 40 years," he said.

The congressman's remarks reflect broader Republican criticism that allies, including key European nations and NATO members, have not done enough to share the burden as the U.S. confronts Iran's military capabilities and regional influence.

Stutzman said that while Washington would prefer a coordinated international effort, it is prepared to proceed independently if necessary.

"We're going to do this with or without them," he said, adding that the U.S. would "remember who was with us and who wasn't with us."

The comments come amid questions about the role of allies in the conflict and the extent to which European governments will support U.S.-led efforts in the region.

Stutzman also framed the confrontation as a pivotal moment in addressing what he described as decades of Iranian aggression and signaled support for continued military pressure.

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