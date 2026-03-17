Trump: 'We Don't Need Any Help' to Finish Iran

President Donald Trump verbally thrashed NATO countries on Tuesday for their refusal to step up and militarily support the U.S. and Israel in their fight with Iran.

Trump told reporters at the White House, "We don't need too much help, and we don't need any help, actually."

He said he is not surprised by the lack of NATO support.

"I didn't do a full-court press because I think if I did, they probably would be [helping]. But we don't need help."

Trump cautioned NATO leaders about their inaction.

"I think NATO is making a very foolish mistake. And I've long said that I wonder whether or not NATO would ever be there for us."

Trump offered a form of clarification about his view of the situation. "This is a great test because we don't need them, but they should have been there."

Shortly before a media briefing, Trump posted to Truth Social regarding the issues involved. "I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street — We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need," he wrote.

Trump may well have put many allied nations' leaders on notice. "We no longer 'need,' or desire, the NATO Countries' assistance — WE NEVER DID!" he said.

"Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea. In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the Most Powerful Country Anywhere in the World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!" Trump added.

He claimed Israel was the only military partner the U.S. needed to target Iran.

"Fortunately, we have decimated Iran's Military — Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar is gone and perhaps, most importantly, their Leaders, at virtually every level, are gone, never to threaten us, our Middle Eastern Allies, or the World, again!"

He went a step further during the media briefing, saying of Iran, "Everything is gone."