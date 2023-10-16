Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Lax Border Leaves US Susceptible

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., likened the terrorist attack on Israel to the potential of something similar happening in the United States due to the Biden administration's lax southern border, telling Newsmax that he and other lawmakers know "what the real possibilities are."

Mullin told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Monday that the U.S. has caught 253 bad actors on the terrorist watch list this year alone compared to 0 under then-President Donald Trump in 2019.

"And keep in mind, if it's on the terrorist watch list, they're terrorists. That's the only reason why they're on the terrorist watch list," Mullin told Schmitt. "But we caught 253 this year alone. I promise you, Rob, they're not coming across our southern border to live the American dream. They're sleeper cells.

"Unfortunately, right now because we've only caught 253, there's no telling how many have come across our very porous border without being caught," he added.

Mullin made the comments against the backdrop of what the terrorist group Hamas pulled off in Israel 10 day ago.

"And it's sad. You hope that it never happens, but because of our lax border security under the Biden administration, this is what you get, and it just makes me sick to our stomach because all of us that have been in the intel reports knows what the real possibilities are," he said.

