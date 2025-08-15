Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Trump 100 Percent in Control

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Friday that President Donald Trump's performance alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin at Friday's press conference showed a "very composed" leader who was "100% in control."

Mullin made the comments on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" shortly after the joint news conference in Anchorage, Alaska, that concluded the leaders' summit. Speaking with guest host Ed Henry, Mullin said he never expected a final agreement to emerge from this meeting.

"The president probably couldn't make the final deal because ... he's got to call [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, he's got to call other leaders around Europe and have conversations with them," Mullin said.

Mullin praised Trump's demeanor, calling him "very composed on the podium" and "a man that was 100% in control." He argued the summit was proof of Trump's leadership.

"This meeting would have never taken place if Joe Biden would have been in office," Mullin said. "The fact that it even took place is President Trump leading and living up to his campaign promises ... to stop the killings and these wars around the world that took place underneath the Biden administration."

The senator also saw a contrast in presentation styles. Trump allowed Putin to speak first, and "Putin just rambled," Mullin said.

"You can tell he's not used to not controlling the press. He didn't know how to handle the press of a free nation like the United States," he said.

While Mullin acknowledged that the press conference probably didn't go "as well as we would like it to," he sees Trump as a master negotiator nonetheless.

"President Trump literally wrote the book on 'The Art of the Deal.' And there's no better dealmaker than President Trump," Mullin said. "I bet you he's holding his cards very, very close knowing there's going to be other meetings."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com