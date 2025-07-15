Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: More Budget Cuts Likely

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that he is optimistic about making more federal spending cuts and has already started talks with the White House on a new rescission package focused on cost savings and advancing President Donald Trump's economic agenda.

"I am," Mullin said, when asked if he thinks more budget cuts could be achieved. "We've already been on the talk with the White House. I should visit with the White House this morning — at about 7:30 this morning, I was over there talking with them about another rescission package."

Mullin appeared on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" just two weeks after congressional Republicans passed what they describe as the largest tax and spending cut package in U.S. history. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act advanced Trump's fiscal agenda, which emphasizes sharp reductions in foreign aid and domestic discretionary programs.

The latest rescission proposal — backed by Trump and Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget — calls for $9.4 billion in cuts, including $8.3 billion in foreign aid and $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, affecting funding for the Public Broadcasting Service and NPR.

Mullin said a new package is being discussed, which is still in development, but focuses on added cost savings.

"There are some great ideas. We're not ready to roll those out yet, but all of it is about cost savings and about solidifying what President Trump has [done]," Mullin said.

The senator emphasized the importance of preserving and advancing Trump's past actions, particularly through reconciliation — a legislative tool that allows certain budget-related measures to pass with a simple majority.

"Remember, with the border, we got to solidify the stuff he did with executive orders. We made it into law through OBBB to make sure we secure our border," Mullin said.

"We can continue to do that with some of his economic plans, and we can do that through reconciliation moving forward," he added. "So we're already on the track, having the conversation to have another slice of the apple. We got two more slices if we're able to get it done in this Congress alone with reconciliation."

The current rescission proposal has already passed the House in a narrow 214–212 vote. For the cuts to take effect, the Senate must approve the measure by Friday.

