Sen. Warner to Newsmax: Potential for Russia-US to Escalate

Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mark Warner, D-Va., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Ukraine should have received the long-range ATACMS weapon system to strike Russia earlier in the war while at the same time adding that there is always potential for escalation.

"In terms of NATO and the Ukraine conflict, I'm glad President [Joe] Biden has allowed the ATACMS, our longer-range missiles, to be shot against those sites where they are launching missiles against Ukraine. I wish he would've done it — Sen. [Marco] Rubio [R-Fla.] and I urged him to do that — back in August. I think it should've been done earlier," Warner told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"But I do think the rationale that since the North Korean troops are now close to entering the conflict around Kursk, [Russia], I think that it was an appropriate response."

"I do think as well — the reports I heard — is that most of the NATO members have been supportive. And obviously, the British have authorized their advanced missiles as well. There has always been this potential for an escalation in this conflict. But the alternative to pulling the rug out from Ukraine — the way some of the folks around President-elect [Donald] Trump have suggested — I believe would be equally bad because that would frankly embolden [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to take further action against the Baltic or against some of our NATO allies."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com