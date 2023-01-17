Mark Morgan to Newsmax: LAPD Removing Thin Blue Line Flag 'Idiotic'

Mark Morgan, a senior law enforcement analyst, has lashed out at the decision of the Los Angeles Police Department to remove the "thin blue line flag" from its stations citywide after receiving a complaint from a community member saying the flag represents extremist views, telling Newsmax on Monday that the move was "idiotic."

Morgan, who is a former policeman himself, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that LAPD Chief Michel Moore is "on the wrong side of this" for making such a decision and that this is "nothing more than political pandering."

Morgan explained that the thin blue line flag very clearly represents a positive and important value — that the service the law enforcement community provides across this nation gives protection to prevent anarchy and to make sure that citizens are safe and secure.

He said that instead of removing the flag, Moore should have condemned the extremist group that has hijacked the meaning of this flag and explained to the public why the flag was positive and important.

Morgan said that when he decided to remove the flag, Moore "became an activist and no longer a chief" and that "if he had any dignity or respect, he should say, I got it wrong and resign."

He added that he agrees with the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union representing LAPD officers up to the rank of lieutenant, that Moore's decision is "disgusting" and a slap in the face to every officer.

Moore has explained his decision in a statement by saying that he doesn't view the flag in the same manner the complaining community member did, but stressed that the flag's "display in our public lobbies can be divisive."

He emphasized that "it’s unfortunate that extremist groups have hijacked the use of the Thin Blue Line Flag to symbolize their undemocratic, racist, and bigoted views. Flags serve as powerful symbols with specific meanings. The Thin Blue Line Flag to me presents the honor, valor, dedication, and sacrifice of law enforcement to protect our communities.

"Tragically, that view is not universally held and others have been able to persuade the public it symbolizes racist, bigoted and oppressive values."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!