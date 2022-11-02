College Removes American Flags From Dorm Window, Allows Pride Flags

Trinity College in Connecticut last week removed two versions of the American flag from a dormitory window. Still, it allowed other flags, like the pride flag, to remain after the incident, according to a report from Fox News.

Libs of TikTok first reported video of the incident, showing roommates Finn McCole and Lucas Turco's flags being taken down by an alleged school employee.

The video shows the school employees showing up outside the university students' dorm on Thursday, removing the two flags from their window. The flags hanging were the American flag with the colonial Gadsden "Don't Tread on Me" flag superimposed on its foreground and a black-and-white "thin line" flag with the added colors of green, red and blue.

"The deans said our flags were taken down because some students were offended by them. In my opinion, anyone could be offended by anything; and so it is completely subjective, thus deeming it not a valid reason to take our flags down," Turco told Fox News. "Yes, other flags such as trans flags and LGBTQ flags remained hanging and were never forcibly removed by the school, which Finn and I do not have a problem with. We believe all people should be allowed to fly their flags."