×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: flags | american | pride | conecticut | college

College Removes American Flags From Dorm Window, Allows Pride Flags

Trinity College in Connecticut

(Photo 73560236 © Jon Bilous | Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Wednesday, 02 November 2022 10:29 PM EDT

Trinity College in Connecticut last week removed two versions of the American flag from a dormitory window. Still, it allowed other flags, like the pride flag, to remain after the incident, according to a report from Fox News.

Libs of TikTok first reported video of the incident, showing roommates Finn McCole and Lucas Turco's flags being taken down by an alleged school employee.

The video shows the school employees showing up outside the university students' dorm on Thursday, removing the two flags from their window. The flags hanging were the American flag with the colonial Gadsden "Don't Tread on Me" flag superimposed on its foreground and a black-and-white "thin line" flag with the added colors of green, red and blue.

"The deans said our flags were taken down because some students were offended by them. In my opinion, anyone could be offended by anything; and so it is completely subjective, thus deeming it not a valid reason to take our flags down," Turco told Fox News. "Yes, other flags such as trans flags and LGBTQ flags remained hanging and were never forcibly removed by the school, which Finn and I do not have a problem with. We believe all people should be allowed to fly their flags."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Trinity College in Connecticut last week removed two versions of the American flag from a dormitory window.
flags, american, pride, conecticut, college
207
2022-29-02
Wednesday, 02 November 2022 10:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved