Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Biden Hasn't Enforced Title 42 All Along

The Supreme Court's ruling that Title 42 restrictions related to COVID-19 will stay in place until at least February was the right decision, even though President Joe Biden's administration refuses to enforce the measure set in place under former President Donald Trump, Mark Morgan, a former acting Customs and Border Patrol commissioner, said on Newsmax, Wednesday.

"I was cautious and skeptical on which side the Supreme Court was going to come down on this because of some recent decisions of the past year, or 18 months," Morgan said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "But, with or without Title 42, it's going to make little difference with respect to the fact we're already in the worst, unmitigated, self-inflicted crisis that we've had in our lifetime."

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled 5-4 to grant a request by a group of Republican state attorneys general to a judge's decision invalidating the emergency order on hold, while the court could determine whether it can intervene in challenging the ruling.

Morgan acknowledged that when Title 42 is lifted, the border crisis will worsen, but said it's important to remember "we're already in the middle of the crisis."

The situation at the border is now being covered more by the mainstream media, which Morgan said is "awakening a larger portion" of the American population that didn't understand that "every state is a border state."

"Our security should be a kitchen table issue for elections," Morgan said. "Unfortunately, I don't think it was this past election, because the administration has been able to lie.

"The mainstream media, for the large part, has covered up for this administration, but with the disaster that's going on, as it's increasing, it's impossible to cover it up anymore. You just can't do it, and I think it's going to have an impact."

Meanwhile, the statistics are staggering concerning the numbers of people who are coming into the U.S., but Americans "have already gotten numb to the numbers," said Morgan.

"In less than 24 months, we've had over 6 million total encounters and got-aways," said Morgan. "Those numbers are staggering. Even Poland is not experiencing that, and they're next to a country that's involved in a war with Russia."

The number of people who have gotten away from custody is also important, as 1.2 million immigrants have avoided apprehension, said Morgan.

Those numbers are especially important "because that's where the potential national security threats are," he added. "It's just insanity that we don't look at this as important to our nation."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!