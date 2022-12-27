DHS: US Will Keep Title 42 Under Orders, 'Border Is Not Open'

After the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday the Title 42 public health order must remain in effect as it considers whether states can challenge President Joe Biden administration's attempt to end it, the Department of Homeland Security released a statement saying it will keep the policy "in effect."

"As required by today's Supreme Court order, the Title 42 public health order will remain in effect and individuals who attempt to enter the United States unlawfully will continue to be expelled to Mexico or their home country," the statement read, adding "people should not listen to the lies of smugglers who take advantage of vulnerable migrants, putting lives at risk. The border is not open, and we will continue to fully enforce our immigration laws."



DHS's statement also called the U.S.'s immigration system "broken" and pushed for an "immigration reform legislation."

"We will continue to manage the border, but we do so within the constraints of a decades-old immigration system that everyone agrees is broken. We need Congress to pass the comprehensive immigration reform legislation President Biden proposed the day he took office," the statement concluded.