×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: homeland security | dhs | title 42 | border | migrant | expulsions

DHS: US Will Keep Title 42 Under Orders, 'Border Is Not Open'

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Tuesday, 27 December 2022 10:15 PM EST

After the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday the Title 42 public health order must remain in effect as it considers whether states can challenge President Joe Biden administration's attempt to end it, the Department of Homeland Security released a statement saying it will keep the policy "in effect."

"As required by today's Supreme Court order, the Title 42 public health order will remain in effect and individuals who attempt to enter the United States unlawfully will continue to be expelled to Mexico or their home country," the statement read, adding "people should not listen to the lies of smugglers who take advantage of vulnerable migrants, putting lives at risk. The border is not open, and we will continue to fully enforce our immigration laws."

DHS's statement also called the U.S.'s immigration system "broken" and pushed for an "immigration reform legislation."

"We will continue to manage the border, but we do so within the constraints of a decades-old immigration system that everyone agrees is broken. We need Congress to pass the comprehensive immigration reform legislation President Biden proposed the day he took office," the statement concluded.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
After the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday the Title 42 public health order must remain in effect as it considers whether states can challenge President Joe Biden administration's attempt to end it, DHS released a statement saying it will keep the policy "in effect."
homeland security, dhs, title 42, border, migrant, expulsions
184
2022-15-27
Tuesday, 27 December 2022 10:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved