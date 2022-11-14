Former Border Chief to Newsmax: Chris Magnus Was 'Unqualified'

Mark Morgan, the former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, told Newsmax on Monday that the outgoing head of CBP, Chris Magnus, "was well over his head" in the role.

Morgan said on "National Report" that as CBP commissioner, when it comes to border policy "it's very important that you be honest, and if you're going to address the issue, you have to admit you have an issue and you have to be honest about the magnitude of this issue."

Morgan said that Magnus "didn't do that from the start," and noted that "as the former commissioner, I sat in his chair and I can tell you, the commissioner should be an integral part in the development of policy and ... that policy should be to protect our borders from threats from coming outside. And if you don't agree with the direction you should be pushing back hard, but … this former commissioner, he didn't do either because he was unqualified to do the job."

He went on to claim that Magnus "was well over his head," and "instead of addressing the catastrophic crisis on our southwest border, instead what he decided to do was chased his preconceived, imaginary internal issues that weren't based in fact, in reality. … He was hired because his ideology fit with this administration.

"So, the fact that they were going to fire him tells you this guy had to have been a train wreck from day one."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!