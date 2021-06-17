Mark Morgan to Newsmax: States Will Follow Florida's Lead on Border

States will likely follow Florida's lead in fighting the ongoing immigrant surge because what happens at the nation's border does not stay there, former acting Border Control commissioner Mark Morgan told Newsmax Thursday.

"Gov. (Doug) Ducey of Arizona and Gov. (Greg) Abbott made their case very well in their outreach to other governors of other states about the unprecedented disaster we have at our southern border because of this administration and their failure to uphold their oath to protect their citizens," Morgan said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that Florida will send law enforcement officers to Texas and Arizona to help with border control efforts, while the state is also challenging the Biden administration in federal court about immigration, reports The Miami Herald.

His announcement was made after Abbott and Ducey sent a letter to governors last week asking for their help in fighting illegal immigration. DeSantis did not give details on how many officers will be deployed, where they will be stationed, or if Florida's taxpayers will foot the bill

The governor said that commitments to send officers have come from the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and from sheriff's offices in Brevard, Escambia, Hillsborough, Holmes, Lee, Okaloosa, Pasco, Santa Rosa, and Walton counties.

"The states really are the last line of defense," said Morgan. "Gov. DeSantis did a really good job at that press conference making the case to Floridians that what happens at the border does not stay at the border. Drugs crime, human trafficking, human smuggling, all those aspects that happen at the southern border do not stay there. They make their way into every town, city, and state in this country. "

He also said he thinks the news that states are taking action sends a "loud and clear" message to the United States and reinforces that there is a "catastrophic crisis at our southern border because of this administration."

"With the stroke of a political pen, this president undid and dismantled every single effective tool of authority and policy we have," said Morgan.

Under former President Donald Trump, though, there was "the most secure border we've seen in our history," but with President Joe Biden in office, "they dismantled it all completely."

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been tasked by the president to handle efforts to stem the crisis, has not yet visited the border and laughs when she's asked about it, and that is an insult, said Morgan.

"It's insulting to the men and women who are risking their lives on the front lines of our border and defending this nation," said Morgan. "It's an absolute joke. But look, I would love to be in the White House right now being a part of those discussions about 'hey, what are we going to do now that the former president, Trump said he's going to the border with Gov. Abbott.'

