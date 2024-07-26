Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Cartels 'Aren't Going Anywhere,' Despite FBI Arrest

Former Customs and Border Protection acting Commissioner Mark Morgan told Newsmax on Friday that, despite the FBI's recent arrest of multiple leaders of the Sinaloa cartel, they "aren't going anywhere."

"From an investigative standpoint, this is undoubtedly a significant win, a significant investigative win, full stop," Morgan said during an appearance on "American Agenda." "But the challenge is, is that we've been doing this for the past 30 years. We've been using the same criminal enterprise theory of investigation to go after the 'head of the snake,' the leaders, along with the same prosecutorial methodology, and the only thing that's happened for the past 30 years is the cartels have gotten more powerful, more strong, and more influential. And the reason is, is because that approach simply does not work."

Morgan said that there may be "some infighting in Mexico as they see a perceived weakness within this cartel" and they may vie for control "over the drug-smuggling routes, but, at the end of the day, the cartels aren't going anywhere.

"They're still going to exist, and they're still going to be just as powerful," he said.

When asked if he expects the Democratic Party or the Department of Justice to take a victory lap over the arrests, Morgan said, "They already have."

"I've already seen some of the political pundits, claiming that victory lap politically, and that's unfortunate, right?" he said. "I mean, look, it kind of distracts from the investigative win here. And unfortunately, I think it's a fair question to ask, 'Hey, what about the timing of this?' Look, it's mere speculation, we don't have any information that suggests that this was done at this time, to help, politically, right now with this administration, but it's a fair question to ask."

Congressional Republicans have for years accused the Biden administration and Democrat lawmakers of creating an illegal immigration crisis by deliberately failing to secure the southern border.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was tasked with getting control of the border in 2021, is now the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid on Sunday after weeks of calls for him to stand down.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com