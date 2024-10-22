Rasmussen Pollster Mitchell to Newsmax: Signs Trump Competitive in Va.

Mark Mitchell, the head pollster for Rasmussen Reports, told Newsmax on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump's prospects of winning Virginia continue to rise as Election Day approaches Nov. 5.

No Republican presidential candidate has carried Virginia since George W. Bush in 2004. Trump lost the state in 2016 to Hillary Clinton by 5.3 percentage points (49.7%-44.1%) and in 2020 to Joe Biden by 10.1 points (54.1%-44%).

"We polled this thing in the middle of September in a massive swing state set," Mitchell told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "And let me tell you, that was like a week after the presidential debate, pretty much the worst time to go into the field for Trump. And back then we had Harris up three points, which was right at the statistical margin of error.

"I'm pretty sure based on all of our other state polling, which has moved drastically to the right, that Donald Trump is really competitive in that race. And I've been telling people over and over again, there are many signs that Donald Trump will outperform the polling, even our polling, because that's what he does cycle after cycle."

Mitchell said his group will begin another set of swing state polls later this week, including Virginia.

"We're going to do the main battlegrounds and then check on some of the other states that people have been asking for," he said. "I think we might see some really surprising results out of Virginia and maybe New Hampshire and New Mexico, as well."

Mitchell said Rasmussen Reports' polling has been consistent in showing a Trump victory by 2 percentage points in the national popular vote.

"Democrats usually overperform, and what everybody is talking about right now is basically this concept of firewalls," he said. "What I would look at all of these numbers as is further validation that in my opinion, Rasmussen Reports polling is correct because you've heard all kinds of things in the mainstream media about how the lead has been all over the place. Harris has been up.

"It is not true. For the last two months, every single week, we've been putting out a Trump plus-2 national popular vote win. If that's true, you're seeing exactly what you would expect to see, which is all of the betting markets interpreting that as a massive Trump win. ... And across the board, it's all validating our polling."

